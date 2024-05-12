Walker, Baker Drive in Two in Memphis Loss to Norfolk

May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and concluded a six-game series with an 8-5 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

For the second straight game, the Memphis offense recorded 12 hits. Four Redbirds batters tallied a multi-hit game. Designated hitter Luken Baker and right fielder Jordan Walker each drove in two run. Baker finished the day 3-for-with two doubles, a home run and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein allowed four runs on four hits in his 7.0-inning start. The right-handed pitcher struck out seven, walked one and allowed a Triple-A career-high three home runs. Norfolk scored four runs on five hits against reliever Connor Thomas (1-1) in the eighth inning to take the lead.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and begin a seven-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 14 with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.