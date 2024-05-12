Walker, Baker Drive in Two in Memphis Loss to Norfolk
May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and concluded a six-game series with an 8-5 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
For the second straight game, the Memphis offense recorded 12 hits. Four Redbirds batters tallied a multi-hit game. Designated hitter Luken Baker and right fielder Jordan Walker each drove in two run. Baker finished the day 3-for-with two doubles, a home run and two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein allowed four runs on four hits in his 7.0-inning start. The right-handed pitcher struck out seven, walked one and allowed a Triple-A career-high three home runs. Norfolk scored four runs on five hits against reliever Connor Thomas (1-1) in the eighth inning to take the lead.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and begin a seven-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 14 with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
