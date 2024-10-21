CF Montréal Begins MLS Cup Playoffs at Stade Saputo on Tuesday against Atlanta

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - As part of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game, CF Montréal will begin its 2024 MLS Cup playoffs campaign by hosting Atlanta United on Tuesday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

In their last seven games of the season, the Montrealers ascended to a playoff position with a 5-1-1 record including three shutouts. On MLS Decision Day last Saturday, CF Montréal secured 8th place in the East with a 2-0 win over New York City FC, granting the team a Wild Card game on home soil.

Laurent Courtois' squad will take on Atlanta for the third time this year. The Bleu-blanc-noir has won both of its matches against the Five Stripes in 2024. Back on July 13, the Club shut out Atlanta 1-0 at home, then grabbed their first ever win in Georgia when Josef Martínez scored a brace in an important 2-1 victory on October 2. Montreal holds a 5-7-3 record (19 goals for, 26 goals against) against Atlanta along with a 4-2-2 home record (11 goals for, 9 goals against).

This will be the first ever matchup in the playoffs between the two clubs. The Club has a total record of 7-5-0 (22 goals for, 22 goals against) in the postseason. At home, Montreal can count on a 5-1-0 record (12 goals for, 6 goals against).

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and CF Montréal have yet to allow a goal at Stade Saputo in their last 325 minutes.

If the score is tied after 90 minutes of regulation play, the winner will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

The winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game will take on the #1 seed Inter Miami CF in the next round of the playoffs. The first game of the Best-of-Three series will take place at Chase Stadium on Friday, October 25 at 8:30pm EDT.

