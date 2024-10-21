Austin FC Signs Winger JÁder Obrian to Contract Extension
October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with winger Jáder Obrian. Obrian signs with the Verde & Black for two (2) additional years through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
"I really enjoyed my first season playing for Austin FC," said Obrian. "I'm happy to extend my contract with the Club and ready to help the team push forward next season."
Obrian finished as the team's joint top scorer in 2024 with eight (8) goals in all competitions and also contributed four (4) assists. He appeared in all 34 of the team's MLS regular season matches, starting 30 of them.
"Throughout the season, Jáder has shown a significant level of consistency and commitment both on a daily basis in the training ground as well as on his performances during games," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.
Austin FC selected Obrian in the MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 in December 2023 after the winger spent the previous three (3) seasons with FC Dallas, where he totaled 18 goals and 15 assists.
Prior to moving to MLS ahead of the 2021 season, Obrian scored 24 goals in 61 Colombian Categoría Primera A matches during two (2) seasons with Águilas Doradas. He also played for Deportes Tolima (2016-2018) and Uniautónoma (2015) in Categoría Primera A, in addition to a brief loan spell with Cúcuta Deportivo in 2018.
Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with winger Jáder Obrian. Obrian signs with Austin for two (2) additional years through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
