Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 38

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 38 of the 2024 MLS season. Notably, with the honor Messi earned his sixth POTM award this regular season.

Messi was voted Player of the Matchday after coming off the bench and scoring a hat trick while adding an assist as part of Inter Miami's 6-2 comeback victory over the New England Revolution that clinched the MLS single-season points record (74) as the team lifted the Supporters' Shield in front of their home fans. The Landon Donovan MLS MVP nominee became the first player in MLS history to score three goals and produce an assist in a substitute appearance. Messi finished the season with an MLS-high 36 goal contributions (20 goals, 16 assists), which was the fifth most in league history despite only playing in 1,485 minutes. Following Messi's hat trick and Luis Suárez's brace in the match, Inter Miami became the first team in MLS history to have two players score at least 20 goals each during a single regular season.

This is the sixth time Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra this season after previously doing so for his performances on Matchdays 9, 11, 12, 32, and 36. Messi joins Carlos Vela (2019) and Jason Kreis (1999) as the only players in MLS history to earn the honor six different times in a single season, with both players earning the Landon Donovan MLS MVP in those seasons.

Inter Miami CF will kick off Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series action against the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match in a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 p.m. ET) exclusively and for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

