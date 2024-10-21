Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday following his leadership in the midfield and two assists on the night. Bronico's performance helped earn the Club a dominant 3-0 win over D.C. United and the MLS 2024 Golden Boot winner, Christian Benteke. The performance also earned Charlotte FC their twelfth clean sheet this season.
The 29-year-old exemplified his speed and ability to read the game in the 57th minute, receiving a ball wide and flying past D.C. United to place a pristine cross in the center of the box where forward Pep Biel placed it into the net.
Bronico's second assist came in a similar fashion. Having received the ball out wide, Bronico outpaced all three D.C. United defenders whipped a cross into the box, and forward Patrick Agyemang was able to one-touch it effortlessly into the net.
Next up, The Crown will begin its 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff campaign as they travel to Inter&Co Stadium to face number four seed, Orlando City SC on Sunday, October 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be the first to take place in a best-of-three series for CLTFC. The Crown will then host Orlando City on Friday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m. ET for their first-ever home playoff match in Club history.
PLAYOFFS AT THE FORTRESS
Don't miss the party on Friday, November 1, as Charlotte FC take on Orlando City at Bank of America Stadium in Match 2 of The Best-of-3 Series.
For the full MLS Team of the Matchday, please see below:
F: Sang Bin Jeong (MIN), Luis Suárez (MIA), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: Caden Clark (MTL), Brandt Bronico (CLT), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Diego Luna (RSL)
D: Malte Amundsen (CLB), Daniel Steres (HOU), Marlon (LAFC)
GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)
Coach: Rob Valentino (ATL)
Bench: Elliot Panicco (NSH), Yeimar (SEA), Jordi Alba (MIA), Zan Kolmanic (ATX), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Aziel Jackson (CLB), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Antony (POR), Sam Surridge (NSH)
FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.
The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2024
- Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 38 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Faces CF Montréal in Eastern Conference Wild Card Game - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Winger JÁder Obrian to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Enter Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm PT - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC to Host Historic Inaugural Home Match at Snapdragon Stadium against St. Louis CITY SC on March 1 - San Diego FC
- Messi, Suárez, and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Daniel Steres Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Five Points: Timing - New York City FC
- Crew's 'All Together Now' Campaign and Columbus Postseason Celebration Returns Following 2023 MLS Cup Championship - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Charlotte FC's Dates & Times Announced for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Orlando City SC
- Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Finish Strong: Ingredients of the Match
- Decision Day: What's at Stake + Playoff Dates and Scenarios