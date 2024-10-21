Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday following his leadership in the midfield and two assists on the night. Bronico's performance helped earn the Club a dominant 3-0 win over D.C. United and the MLS 2024 Golden Boot winner, Christian Benteke. The performance also earned Charlotte FC their twelfth clean sheet this season.

The 29-year-old exemplified his speed and ability to read the game in the 57th minute, receiving a ball wide and flying past D.C. United to place a pristine cross in the center of the box where forward Pep Biel placed it into the net.

Bronico's second assist came in a similar fashion. Having received the ball out wide, Bronico outpaced all three D.C. United defenders whipped a cross into the box, and forward Patrick Agyemang was able to one-touch it effortlessly into the net.

Next up, The Crown will begin its 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff campaign as they travel to Inter&Co Stadium to face number four seed, Orlando City SC on Sunday, October 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be the first to take place in a best-of-three series for CLTFC. The Crown will then host Orlando City on Friday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m. ET for their first-ever home playoff match in Club history.

PLAYOFFS AT THE FORTRESS

Don't miss the party on Friday, November 1, as Charlotte FC take on Orlando City at Bank of America Stadium in Match 2 of The Best-of-3 Series.

For the full MLS Team of the Matchday, please see below:

F: Sang Bin Jeong (MIN), Luis Suárez (MIA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Caden Clark (MTL), Brandt Bronico (CLT), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Diego Luna (RSL)

D: Malte Amundsen (CLB), Daniel Steres (HOU), Marlon (LAFC)

GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)

Coach: Rob Valentino (ATL)

Bench: Elliot Panicco (NSH), Yeimar (SEA), Jordi Alba (MIA), Zan Kolmanic (ATX), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Aziel Jackson (CLB), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Antony (POR), Sam Surridge (NSH)

FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.

The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.