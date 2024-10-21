Atlanta United Faces CF Montréal in Eastern Conference Wild Card Game

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United faces CF Montréal in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game Tuesday at Stade Saputo. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor. The winner will advance to face Inter Miami CF in a Best-of-3, Round One series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Atlanta owns a 7-5-3 all-time record against Montréal in MLS play, 5-1-1 at home and 2-4-2 on the road in the series. This will be the third meeting between the teams in 2024 with Montréal winning each of the previous meetings by one goal in tightly contested matches.

Tuesday's Wild Card game will be Atlanta's 14th MLS postseason match in club history. Atlanta is 7-5-1 in those matches and recorded its only playoff road win in a 1-0 victory over NYCFC at Yankee Stadium in 2018 on its way to winning the 2018 MLS Cup.

Atlanta clinched the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and a place in the Wild Card game on Decision Day after a 2-1 win at Orlando City and a pair of favorable results, as D.C. United and Philadelphia Union each lost. Montréal defeated NYCFC on Decision Day to finish three points ahead of Atlanta on 43 points to claim the No. 8 seed and home field advantage in the Wild Card game.

Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season in Atlanta's win in Orlando and set a new personal single-season career-high mark for goals in league play. He also added eight assists during the regular season to lead the team in goal contributions with 17.

