LA Galaxy Enter Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm PT

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will enter the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs ready to fight for their way to the MLS Cup presented by Audi. Game one of the Round One Best-of-3 Series will begin this Saturday, October 26 at 8:00pm PT at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fans of the LA Galaxy set the regular-season average attendance record since 1996 for the club. An average of 26,135 fans attended LA Galaxy home games during the 2024 season.

In 16 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 13-0-3 (42 GF; 23 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won 11 consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (11-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 31-14 during that span.

"There's a special relationship at Dignity Health Sports Park and the support of our fans is important," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney. "When the fans bring energy into the stadium, and our team is competing and creating goal-scoring chances, it feeds back into the energy of the match. It's good for all of us."

Since the start of the 2009 season, the Galaxy have hosted 18 playoff games in Carson, including MLS Cup 2011, 2012 and 2014. In those 18 matches, the Galaxy are 16-2-0 in home playoff games and 46-24-7 in 76 all-time playoff matches.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Galaxy home games are on sale now at lagalaxy.com/playoffs. Tickets start at just $35, and the first 20,000 fans receive a special giveaway item to celebrate the Galaxy's 21st MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in the club's 28 years in MLS.

Watch 'Our Galaxy' Episode for the Importance of a Sellout Crowd

Dive into the impact of a charged homefield environment from the perspective of staff and players in episode 33 of 'Our Galaxy,' streaming now on the Apple TV Season Pass and the LA Galaxy YouTube channel.

LA Galaxy Home Opener Announced

Major League Soccer today announced (LINK) that 2025 MLS expansion club San Diego FC will kick off their inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action, Feb. 22-23.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: How to Watch

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every playoff match. Select games, including MLS Cup, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

Below is the full Round One Best-of-Three schedule for the LA Galaxy against the Colorado Rapids. For full details, visit MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Overview

No. 2 LA Galaxy versus No. 7 Colorado Rapids

ROUND ONE BEST-OF-3 SERIES WHEN

Game 1: Dignity Health Sports Park Saturday, October 26, 8:00pm PT

Game 2: Dick's Sporting Goods Park Friday, November 1, 6:00pm PT

Game 3*: Dignity Health Sports Park Saturday, November 9, 7:00pm PT

*If necessary

