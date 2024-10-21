Crew's 'All Together Now' Campaign and Columbus Postseason Celebration Returns Following 2023 MLS Cup Championship

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - As the Columbus Crew prepare for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Club today launched its "All Together Now" campaign, inspired once again by the incredible, unifying atmosphere created by Crew supporters at Lower.com Field that will resonate throughout Columbus during this year's playoffs. It debuts with an inspirational video supported by Crew Head Coach Wilfried Nancy and players discussing how the team's togetherness has propelled the Club to success in 2024. The "All Together Now" postseason initiative is in association with OhioHealth and G&J Pepsi.

Following Saturday's 3-2 Decision Day win at New York Red Bulls, the Crew finished second in the MLS Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference with a Club-record 66 points. The Club earned homefield advantage through at least Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and Eastern Conference Semifinals, plus guaranteed hosting rights for the 2024 MLS Cup Final, if the team reaches the contest, as it is higher on the table than all Western Conference opponents.

With homefield advantage in Round One, Columbus hosts New York Red Bulls at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Lower.com Field. After playing the second contest at New York Red Bulls on Sunday, Nov. 3 (4:30 p.m.), the Crew would hold the determining game of the best-of-three series at home, if necessary, on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

POSTSEASON SINGLE-MATCH TICKETS:

GAME 1: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls (6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29; Lower.com Field)

GAME 3 (if necessary): Crew vs. New York Red Bulls (5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10; Lower.com Field)

Limited single-match tickets for Round One matches at Lower.com Field are available now. In the event the third fixture of the series is not played, fans will receive a full refund of their purchase.

Crew Season Ticket Members received the first opportunity to acquire postseason tickets through playoff strips, guaranteeing their current locations at the best available prices for all home postseason matches while only being charged when home contests are confirmed through a "Pay As We Play" structure.

Throughout the playoffs, the Black & Gold will unite the city through "All Together Now." During the first playoff match at Lower.com Field, fans will receive a commemorative rally towel, made possible with the support of OhioHealth and Chase.

Throughout the playoffs, Columbus will be painted Black & Gold, with "All Together Now" branding displayed at Lower.com Field and throughout the Short North and Arena District. Crew "All Together Now" yard signs will also be positioned throughout Columbus.

The Black & Gold will host a watch party for fans to gather at Lower.com Field's Chase Plaza and Condado Tacos for the match at New York Red Bulls on Sunday, Nov. 3. More information on securing free tickets to the event will be available soon. The Club will also activate at each of the Crew Pub Network establishments in Greater Columbus.

The Crew in 2024 registered Club records in points (66), wins (19), goal differential (league-best +32), away wins (9), goals (72), away goals (34) and unique goal scorers (18). In August, the Club won the 2024 Leagues Cup to clinch a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after advancing to the Club's first Final of the competition in 2024. Combined with the 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup, both won at Lower.com Field, the Crew are the first club to reach three tournament finals in a span of nine months.

Twenty-one different players have recorded a goal contribution for the Black & Gold this season, tying the Club's single-season record (21 players; 1998, 2012, 2017, 2024). Additionally, the Black & Gold allowed 40 goals this season, the fourth-fewest in MLS

Thanks to passionate Black & Gold fans, the Crew sold out all the team's MLS regular season home matches for the first time in Club history. Seven of this year's home fixtures rank in the top 10 for attendance since Lower.com Field opened in July 2021.

Black & Gold Next is a comprehensive membership program for supporters who wish to acquire season tickets in future years. Members of the waitlist will have priority access to season tickets while enjoying benefits offered to current season tickets members, including access to pre-sales for 2025 Crew single-match tickets and major events at Lower.com Field, Historic Crew Stadium and Cleveland Browns Stadium; and an MLS Season Pass subscription to stream all Crew and MLS matches throughout the season.

To join Black & Gold Next and receive pre-sale access to 2025 single-match tickets, priority access to season tickets and additional year-round benefits, visit https://www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/blackandgoldnext

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule:

Wild Card matches: Oct. 22-23

Round One Best-of-Three series matches: Oct. 25-Nov. 10

Conference Semifinals: Nov. 23-24

Conference Finals: Nov. 30-Dec. 1

MLS Cup presented by Audi: Dec. 7

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Format:

Qualification:

Seeds No. 1-7 in each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.

Seeds No. 8-9 in each conference will qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches:

Conference Wild Card Matches: No. 8 vs. No. 9

Two single-game elimination matches hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 series to face the conference No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 Series:

Conference Round One Best-of-Three Series

No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.

Matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format:

Match 1: Higher seed hosts

Match 2: Lower seed hosts

Match 3: Higher seed hosts

If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The first team to win two matches will advance.

Conference Semifinals (Nov. 23-24)

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Single-game elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

Conference Finals (Nov. 30-Dec.1)

Highest advancing seed hosting lowest advancing seed

Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

MLS Cup presented by Audi (Dec. 7)

A single match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.