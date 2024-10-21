San Diego FC to Host Historic Inaugural Home Match at Snapdragon Stadium against St. Louis CITY SC on March 1

October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Major League Soccer today announced that San Diego FC (SDFC) will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action, Feb. 22-23.

Announced in May of 2023, SDFC becomes Major League Soccer's 30th club and will embark on their inaugural campaign during Major League Soccer's 30th season.

Becoming a SDFC Season Ticket Member is the only way to guarantee a seat at the Club's historic inaugural home match on March 1. Season Ticket Members will also have priority access to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated Season Opening match against the LA Galaxy. With several sections already sold out, fans can book an appointment now with a San Diego FC Sales Representative via www.sandiegofc.com/tickets to secure their seats and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member.

Ahead of the 2025 MLS Season, SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps and Head Coach Mikey Varas will have the opportunity to select up to five current MLS players to strengthen the Club's inaugural roster during the MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The Club also holds the first overall selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft set to take place on Friday, Dec. 20. San Diego's current roster includes Mexican international winger and designated player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, forward Marcus Ingvartsen, midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, defender Paddy McNair, goalkeeper Duran Ferree and winger Alex Mighten.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every SDFC MLS match of the 2025 season and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Complete details of SDFC's inaugural 2025 MLS season schedule, including the date and time of the Club's Season Opening match against the Galaxy, will be announced in December.

