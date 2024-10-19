Cavalry FC's Tobias Warschewski Wins 2024 Canadian Premier League Golden Boot Award

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC forward Tobias Warschewski has won the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Golden Boot Award after scoring two goals against Valour FC, totaling to 12 goals scored in the 2024 CPL regular season.

Warschewski previously played for former CPL side FC Edmonton, and joined Cavalry in January 2024. He scored consistently throughout the year on his way to his best single-season goalscoring tally in his three years in the league. His goal-scoring prowess helped the club finish second in the regular season table, giving the side the chance to compete to host the CPL Final for the first time since 2019 if it beats regular season winners Forge FC in its opening match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 27. That match will kick off at 2 p.m. MT at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

Warschewski's achievement will be recognized at the CPL's annual end of year awards ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 in either Hamilton, Ont. or Calgary, Alta., depending on where the 2024 CPL Final is held. There, he will be presented with a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Hunter is awarded annually to the league's top goalscorer as hunters, like true goalscorers, are courageous, fearless in the pursuit, versatile and adaptive no matter the conditions. Learn more about the CPL's unique individual awards here.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer and streamed live on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca starting at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET. The awards will also be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

The club will now travel to Tim Hortons Field to face Forge in its first match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. MT. The winner of that match will earn the right to host the single-leg 2024 CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. Cavalry most recently hosted a CPL Final match in 2019, when the league's marquee event was contested over two legs.

By securing second place in the league standings, the club has also guaranteed itself two chances to reach the 2024 CPL Final, an opportunity only afforded to the regular season's top two clubs as a reward for their consistency over the 28-game calendar. If Cavalry is not successful against Forge on Oct. 27, it will face the best of the remaining three CPL Playoffs teams on ATCO Field on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. MT, for a second chance to earn its place in the Final.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through the CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as what was introduced by the League in 2023, with the top five clubs in CPL standings at the end of the 2024 regular season advancing to the post-season. All five matches in the 2024 CPL Playoffs with be broadcast on One Soccer, with the 2024 CPL Final also airing live on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

