Forge FC to Host Cavalry FC in CPL Qualifying Semi-Final at Tim Hortons Field

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

The Canadian Premier League today announced that the 2024 CPL Qualifying Semi-final will be played between Forge FC and Cavalry FC at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton Ontario, on Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. ET, following Calvary FC's result in Saturday's final CPL regular season matchday as part of 'The Outcome' Presented by TonyBet.

Forge FC earned its spot in the 2024 CPL Playoffs by finishing first in the league and raising its first CPL Shield. Forge FC has yet to miss a CPL Final in its six years in the league and will be looking to lift its fifth CPL title and second North Star Cup in the club's short but rich history.

Fans interested in Forge FC Finals tickets can purchase contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

All 2024 Canadian Premier League matches are broadcast live on OneSoccer.

