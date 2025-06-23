Forge FC and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bring Back Hearts in the Huddle Presented by Steelport for 2025

HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Sports Group and Steelport, Slate Asset Management's 800-acre industrial development on the Hamilton waterfront, are proud to announce the return of Hearts in the Huddle for 2025. A cornerstone of the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC's community programming, Hearts in the Huddle connects professional athletes with youth in the care of McMaster Children's Hospital to inspire, encourage, and uplift.

The 2025 program will officially kick off with a special Courtyard Event on Tuesday, June 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at McMaster Children's Hospital. The event will see players from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC spending meaningful time with children and their families through conversation, games, and shared moments designed to bring joy and hope. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Throughout the season, Tiger-Cats and Forge FC players will make regularly scheduled visits to McMaster Children's Hospital. These visits are highly anticipated by players, who look forward to them as much as the children they meet. In addition, Hearts in the Huddle will provide select patients and their families with unforgettable game day experiences at Hamilton Stadium, including pre-game field-level access, player meet-and-greets, and other unique opportunities at both Tiger-Cats and Forge FC home games.

"We are proud to continue this meaningful partnership with Steelport and to once again bring Hearts in the Huddle to life," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President of Partnerships, Hamilton Sports Group. "This initiative allows our athletes to connect with and support children and families in our community in ways that truly matter."

"Steelport's support for Hearts in the Huddle reflects our commitment to being an active and engaged part of Hamilton's community," said Steven Dejonckheere, Managing Director at Slate Asset Management. "We are honoured to partner with Hamilton Sports Group to create positive and memorable moments for these deserving youth."

"We're grateful for the continued support of Hearts in the Huddle," said Anissa Hilborn, CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. "The Tiger-Cats and Forge FC are valuable community partners, and we appreciate their efforts to support the incredible work being done at McMaster Children's Hospital."







