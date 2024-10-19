Atlético Ottawa Tie Vancouver 0-0

Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa ended the Regular Season in front of a packed house at TD Place, picking up a point and keeping yet another clean sheet. Club Captain Max Tissot, who is retiring at the end of the season, was commemorated pre-match as all CPL teams kicked off simultaneously in The Outcome! Presented by TonyBet.

This result confirmed Atlético Ottawa's home Playoff match date and time, with post-season soccer coming to TD Place next Sunday, October 27 (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

As the Regular Season came to an end, Atlético Ottawa finished in third place in the CPL table (11-11-6) following a 0-0 draw at home to Vancouver FC.

Atlético's performance was worthy of a victory but in a 'must-win' match for both teams, the competitive edge didn't lead to any goals.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham kept his 7th clean sheet of the season, making three crucial saves to keep out Vancouver.

Ingham played 18 out of the 28 matches in the CPL this season, earning the number 1 spot following a battle with talented Atlético keeper Rayane Yelsi in the early season.

Prior to kick-off here at TD Place Maxim Tissot was honoured for his retirement with a pre-match ceremony with his close family where Carl Haworth and Drew Beckie awarded him a commemorative poster, to thank Max for all of his contributions to the Atlético Ottawa.

Click here to read more about Maxim Tissot's retirement.

Atlético's third-place finish has confirmed Playoff soccer at TD Place on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The Quarter-Final will kick-off at 1pm ET, with the opponent to be determined, as Pacific FC travels to York United on Wednesday. The winner will travel to TD Place.

Attendance: 5,613

