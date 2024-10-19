2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Matchups and Schedule Confirmed

Toronto, ON - (Oct. 19, 2023) - The Canadian Premier League today confirmed the matchups and schedule for the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through the 2024 CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9

The quest to reach the marquee CPL Final, hoist the North Star Cup as 2024 CPL Champions and earn a coveted spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup begins at York Lions Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 23, when York United FC, which finished in fourth place in the regular season standings, hosts fifth-place finisher Pacific FC at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ont. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The winner of the midweek head-to-head between York United and Pacific FC will advance to the playoff quarterfinal at the home of third-place finisher Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 27. The match in Ottawa, Ont., which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT at TD Place Stadium, will be one of two games contested that day. Regular season winners Forge FC will also host second-place finishers Cavalry FC at Tim Hortons Field in the playoff qualifying semifinal later. The meeting between Forge and Cavalry, the winner of which will earn the right to host the 2024 CPL Final, will kick off at 4 p.m. ET/2 p.m. MT.

The penultimate match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs - the second semifinal, to decide the visiting team at the 2024 CPL Final - will see the loser of the qualifying semifinal between Forge and Cavalry host the winner of the quarterfinal between Atlético Ottawa and York United or Pacific FC.

The potential dates and times for a semifinal in those markets are as follows:

- If Forge FC host the semifinal, the match will be played on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

- If Cavalry FC host the semifinal, the match will be played on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. ET/3 p.m. MT at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alta.

The date and time of the semifinal will be confirmed following the conclusion of play on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The 2024 CPL Final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The preeminent match of the 2024 CPL calendar will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9, and broadcast live on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, as well as CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

OneSoccer, which will broadcast all the 2024 CPL Playoffs action, is available as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices, on streaming service fuboTV Canada and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Channel 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS. Channel 980 is currently available to all Telus Optik TV customers through a Free Preview, which runs from Monday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Nov. 20.

