Cavalry FC's Tobias Warschewski Wins 2024 Canadian Premier League Golden Boot Award

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Cavalry FC striker Tobias Warschewski captured the Canadian Premier League's 2024 Golden Boot Award on Saturday, after leading all scorers during the regular season with 12 goals.

Warschewski finished at the top of what was a competitive race for the CPL scoring title in 2024, beating out Atlético Ottawa's Ruben del Campo (11 goals), Vancouver FC's Alejandro Díaz (10 goals) and York United FC's Brian Wright (nine goals) for the award. He scored twice in Cavalry's regular season finale, a 2-1 win over Valour FC on Saturday, to claim the Golden Boot title.

The German striker becomes the second Cavalry FC player to nab the award in as many years, after former Cavalry striker Myer Bevan finished as co-Golden Boot winner with Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett in 2023.

Warschewski returned to the CPL in January 2024, having previously represented FC Edmonton during the league's 2021 and 2022 seasons. It took him until May 3, 2024 to nab his first goals of the season, a pair against Vancouver FC, but he continued scoring consistently throughout the year on his way to his best single-season goalscoring tally in his three years in the league.

The achievement will be recognized at the CPL's annual end of year awards ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 in either Hamilton, Ont. or Calgary, Alta., depending on where the 2024 CPL Final is held. There, Warschewski will be presented with a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Hunter is awarded annually to the league's top goalscorer as hunters, like true goalscorers, are courageous, fearless in the pursuit, versatile and adaptive no matter the conditions. Learn more about the CPL's unique individual awards and view past winners here.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer and streamed live on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

OneSoccer is available as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices, on streaming service fuboTV Canada and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Channel 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS. Channel 980 is currently available to all Telus Optik TV customers through a Free Preview, which runs from Monday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Nov. 20.

CPL Golden Boot Winners 2019 to 2024

2024: Tobias Warschewski, Cavalry FC, 12 goals

2023: Ollie Bassett, Atlético Ottawa, 11 goals ; Myer Bevan, Cavalry FC, 11 goals

2022: Alejandro Díaz, Pacific FC, 13 goals

2021: João Morelli, Halifax Wanderers FC, 14 goals

2020: Akeem García, Halifax Wanderers FC, 6 goals

2019: Tristan Borges, Forge FC, 13 goals

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.