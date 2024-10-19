Match Notes - PFC vs Forge FC

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - - Pacific FC will take on Forge FC at Starlight Stadium in their last match of the 2024 regular season today at 1:00 PM PT. The Tridents have faced Forge three times already this season, recording two losses and one draw. With a crucial three points on the line, Pacific will aim to secure a victory to solidify their playoff spot. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match:

Match Storylines:

The Outcome: As the clock ticks down, four Canadian Premier League matches will kick off simultaneously today at 1:00 PM PT. To clinch the fifth and final playoff spot, Pacific must either defeat Forge FC, draw against Forge FC AND Vancouver FC draw or lose against Atlético Ottawa, or lose against Forge FC AND Vancouver FC draw or lose against Atlético Ottawa AND Valour FC draw or lose against Cavalry FC.

Hero of the Moment: Reon Moore emerged as a standout player for Pacific FC last week, leading the charge in a thrilling 2-1 victory over York United. His two late goals not only secured the win but also propelled the Tridents ahead of Vancouver and Valour in the standings. Moore was also the CPL's Player of the Week, making him a key player to watch as Pacific battles Forge this afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.