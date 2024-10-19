Atlético Ottawa Draws Vancouver FC, 0-0

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa and Vancouver FC ended their regular season campaigns on Saturday afternoon with a 0-0 draw at TD Place. The scoreless draw eliminated Vancouver from the playoff race, while sending Atleti into the postseason in third place.

TD Place came to life early, as the home side won a corner just inside the 15-minute mark. The original delivery popped out to Rubén del Campo, who hit it on the volley and rippled the back of the net - but the would-be goal was chalked off as Manny Aparicio was standing offside in front of Vancouver goalkeeper Callum Irving.

Undeterred, Ottawa continued to probe, commanding the possession battle but still not quite managing to threaten Irving again in the first half. Meanwhile, Vancouver grew into the game after absorbing some early pressure, and seemed in the ascendancy in the moments before halftime. They generated a handful of dangerous set-piece opportunities, and by the end of the half they were outshooting their hosts eight to two - but still, the two sides went into the dressing rooms knotted at 0-0.

Vancouver coach Afshin Ghotbi, knowing his side needed a goal, opted to make a halftime swap, deploying Ayman Sellouf on the left of his midfield in place of Kadin Chung.

The tide shifted a little in Ottawa's favour in the second half, as they began to create more dangerous opportunities and Irving did need to make a handful of saves. Vancouver presented their own threat as well, though; with Alejandro Díaz also fighting for the Golden Boot, he nearly got on the end of a couple of good crosses through the box but couldn't quite make contact.

Atleti continued to be the protagonists as the game wore on, but still the goal eluded them as Vancouver held fast.

Ultimately, neither side could find a way to break the deadlock, and the contest finished 0-0. As a result, Ottawa ended the regular season in third, meaning they'll face either York United or Pacific FC in next weekend's quarter-final at TD Place.

Vancouver, meanwhile, have reached the end of the road for their 2024 campaign, being officially eliminated from the playoff race.

Lineups

Atlético Ottawa: Ingham; Morer (Zapater 75 ¬Â²), Walker (Tissot 75 ¬Â²), Didic, Del Amo, De Brienne (Iliadis 83 ¬Â²); Bassett (Dos Santos 83 ¬Â²), Aparicio, Sissoko; Del Campo, Salter (Tabla 68 ¬Â²)

Vancouver FC: Irving; Cameron, Romeo, Norman (Gee 62 ¬Â²), Enyou; Chung (Sellouf 46 ¬Â²), García (Rommens 62 ¬Â²), Fry, Cantave (Tahid 79 ¬Â²); Díaz, Bitar (Fisk 89')

Goals

Discipline

18 ¬Â² - Yellow: Aboubacar Sissoko (Atlético Ottawa)

26 ¬Â² - Yellow: Mikaël Cantave (Vancouver FC)

45+1 ¬Â² - Yellow: Manny Aparicio (Atlético Ottawa)

82 ¬Â² - Yellow: Ollie Bassett (Atlético Ottawa)

86' - Yellow: Jesús Del Amo (Atlético Ottawa)

