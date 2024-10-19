Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - October 19

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC faces Atlético Ottawa for the final regular season game of 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the match, which kicks off at 1 p.m. PT in Ottawa, ON:

MATCH STORY: It has all come down to the wire as Vancouver FC has one more shot at advancing into CPL playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Today, all eight teams will play concurrently with the final playoff spot up for grabs between PAC, VFC, and VAL in which Pacific is currently sitting in fifth. VFC's game against ATO is a must-win situation for any chance of over-taking PAC but the Langley-based side will also need their B.C.-rivals to fall to FOR in order to secure postseason action.

A tall order is required against a difficult Ottawa team in a stadium where VFC has yet to secure a full three points. Records are on the line today not only for the club but Wero Díaz could close the gap in the Golden Boot race and Callum Irving could set a new CPL regular season record for saves.

It'll take nothing less than a full team effort in Ottawa today to make history happen and send VFC into the playoffs. Whatever it takes!

