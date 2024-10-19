Cavalry FC to Kick off 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs against Forge FC

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC will begin its quest for the North Star Cup against Forge FC on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, ON, after clinching second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season standings on Saturday.

A 2-1 win over Valour FC at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday guaranteed Cavalry's place in the regular season top two.

The club will now travel to Tim Hortons Field to face Forge in its first match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. MT. The winner of that match will earn the right to host the single-leg 2024 CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. Cavalry most recently hosted a CPL Final match in 2019, when the league's marquee event was contested over two legs.

By securing second place in the league standings, Cavalry has also guaranteed itself two chances to reach the 2024 CPL Final, an opportunity only afforded to the regular season's top two clubs as a reward for their consistency over the 28-game calendar. If Cavalry is not successful against Forge on Oct. 27, it will face the best of the remaining three CPL Playoffs teams on ATCO Field on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. MT, for a second chance to earn its place in the Final.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through the CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as what was introduced by the League in 2023, with the top five clubs in CPL standings at the end of the 2024 regular season advancing to the post-season. All five matches in the 2024 CPL Playoffs with be broadcast on One Soccer, with the 2024 CPL Final also airing live on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

