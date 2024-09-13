Cavalry FC Sign Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has signed midfielder Jay Herdman on loan from Whitecaps FC for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Herdman, 20, joins Cavalry from the MLS Next Pro side, where he made 19 appearances to date in 2024, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Born in New Zealand, Herdman represents his home country in international play. He has made three appearances for the All-Whites' U-23 side, including at this summer's 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"Jay is an important signing for us, who will provide another attacking option for the run-in," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He's a player that we've been tracking since we played against Whitecaps in pre-season and he has very good quality, with terrific energy and the ability to contribute to goals. With the recent injury to Maël Henry, Jay's positional profile and age helps us with on-field options and minutes that count towards the league's required 2,000 U-21 domestic minutes during the regular season."

Cavalry FC next hosts Atlético Ottawa on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, September 15 at 3 p.m. MT.

