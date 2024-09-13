Forge FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC today confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 season, in accordance with the Canadian Premier League's 2024 roster freeze date.

All CPL rosters were frozen as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Forge FC can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in the case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.

Forge FC may still release players after the Roster Freeze date.

Forge FC roster as of Sept. 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET:

Goalkeepers: Kalongo, Christopher; Koleilat, Jassem; Antonov, Daniil*

Defenders: Samuel, Dominic; Achinioti-Jönsson, Alexander; Duncan, Malcolm; Metusala, Garven; Owolabi-Belewu, Malik; Parra, Daniel; Clow, Oliver*

Midfielders: Hojabrpour, Alessandro; Kane, Khadim; Bekker, Kyle; Jensen, Noah; Cissé, Elimane; Schiavoni, Matteo; Bruno, Zayne*

Forwards: Hamilton, Jordan; Koné, Amadou***; Borges, Tristan; Campbell, Terran; Badibanga, Beni; Ampomah, Nana; Castello, Sebastian; Benítez, Orlendis; Choiniere, David; Klonaridis, Victor; Hodzic, Kenan*

*Developmental Contract

***U SPORTS Contract

