Pacific FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC News Release
Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 season, in accordance with the Canadian Premier League's 2024 roster freeze date.
All CPL rosters were frozen as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Pacific FC can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in the case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.
Pacific FC may still release players after the Roster Freeze date.
Pacific FC roster as of Sept. 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET:
Goalkeepers:
Gazdov, Emil
Melvin, Sean
Defenders:
Amedume, Paul
Ceceri, Kevin
Edgson, Will*
Meilleur-Giguère, Thomas
Quintana, Juan
Dada-Luke, Olakunle
Greco-Taylor, Christian
Mukumbilwa, Georges
Midfielders:
Bahous, Zakaria
Dominguez-Ramirez, Marco
Keshavarz, Sami*
Lamothe, Pierre
Toussaint, Cédric
Tîrcoveanu, Andrei
Vales, Mattias*
Yeates, Steffen
Young, Sean
Forwards:
Dyer, Moses
Heard, Josh
Moore, Reon
O'Hea, Devin
Reid, Adonijah
Zanatta, Dario
*Developmental Contract
Stay tuned to pacificfc.ca and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Pacific FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Pacific FC
- Valour FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 CPL Season - Valour FC
- Forge FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Forge FC
- Cavalry FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Cavalry FC
- Atlético Ottawa Confirms Roster for the Remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Season - Atletico Ottawa
- Cavalry FC Sign Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Cavalry FC
- Forge FC Add Belgian Forward Victor Klonaridis - Forge FC
- Forge FC Add Orlendis Benítez & Three Development Players to the Roster - Forge FC
- 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 23 - CPL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.