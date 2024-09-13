Pacific FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 season, in accordance with the Canadian Premier League's 2024 roster freeze date.

All CPL rosters were frozen as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Pacific FC can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in the case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.

Pacific FC may still release players after the Roster Freeze date.

Pacific FC roster as of Sept. 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET:

Goalkeepers:

Gazdov, Emil

Melvin, Sean

Defenders:

Amedume, Paul

Ceceri, Kevin

Edgson, Will*

Meilleur-Giguère, Thomas

Quintana, Juan

Dada-Luke, Olakunle

Greco-Taylor, Christian

Mukumbilwa, Georges

Midfielders:

Bahous, Zakaria

Dominguez-Ramirez, Marco

Keshavarz, Sami*

Lamothe, Pierre

Toussaint, Cédric

Tîrcoveanu, Andrei

Vales, Mattias*

Yeates, Steffen

Young, Sean

Forwards:

Dyer, Moses

Heard, Josh

Moore, Reon

O'Hea, Devin

Reid, Adonijah

Zanatta, Dario

*Developmental Contract

