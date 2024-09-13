Valour FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 CPL Season
September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC News Release
Winnipeg, MB. - Valour FC today confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 season, in accordance with the Canadian Premier League's 2024 roster freeze date.
All CPL rosters were frozen as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. CT. Valour FC can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in the case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.
Valour FC may still release players after the Roster Freeze date.
Valour FC roster as of Sept. 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. CT:
Goalkeepers: Viscosi, Jonathan; Murasiranwa, Darlington
Defenders: Alarcón, Roberto; Antonoglou, Themi; Chantzopoulos, Charalampos; Facchineri, Gianfranco*; Haynes, Jordan; Mourdoukoutas, Tass;
Midfielders: Campbell, Dante; Dias da Ressureição, Diogo; Faria, Jordan; Mlah, Safwane; Ohin, Raphael; Polisi, Marcello; Sanchez, Juan Pablo; Sukunda, Zachary; Verhoeven, Noah
Forwards: Binate, Abdul; Hanson, Joe; Hundal, Shaan; Kwemi, Loïc; Swibel, Jordan
*U SPORTS Contract
Inactive Roster List: Kian Williams (Season-ending injury)
