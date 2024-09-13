Atlético Ottawa Confirms Roster for the Remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 season, in accordance with the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) 2024 roster freeze date.
All CPL rosters were frozen as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Atlético Ottawa can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in the case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.
Atlético Ottawa may still release players after the Roster Freeze date.
Atlético Ottawa's 2024 first-team squad and technical staff (Credit : Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography)
Atlético Ottawa 2024 Roster as of September 13th, 2024
Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Rayane Yesli (CAN)
Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Matteo de Brienne (CAN), Maxim Tissot (CAN), Liberman Torres (ECU), Luke Singh (CAN), Zachary Roy (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Dani Morer (ESP), Jesús del Amo (ESP)
Midfielders: Alberto Zapater (ESP), Ollie Bassett (GBR), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Abou Sissoko (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Luca Piccioli (CAN), Ilias Iliadis (CAN)
Forwards: Samuel Salter (CAN), Rubén del Campo (ESP), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin dos Santos (POR), Adam Ross (CAN)
*Out on-loan: Noah Verhoeven (CAN / Valour FC)
**Inactive roster list: Jonathan Grant (CAN)
