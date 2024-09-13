Atlético Ottawa Confirms Roster for the Remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa roster

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa roster(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 season, in accordance with the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) 2024 roster freeze date.

All CPL rosters were frozen as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Atlético Ottawa can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in the case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.

Atlético Ottawa may still release players after the Roster Freeze date.

Atlético Ottawa's 2024 first-team squad and technical staff (Credit : Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography)

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family for the 2025 season in just a few weeks. Full details on benefits and perks will be made available at atleticoottawa.club.

Atlético Ottawa 2024 Roster as of September 13th, 2024

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Rayane Yesli (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Matteo de Brienne (CAN), Maxim Tissot (CAN), Liberman Torres (ECU), Luke Singh (CAN), Zachary Roy (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Dani Morer (ESP), Jesús del Amo (ESP)

Midfielders: Alberto Zapater (ESP), Ollie Bassett (GBR), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Abou Sissoko (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Luca Piccioli (CAN), Ilias Iliadis (CAN)

Forwards: Samuel Salter (CAN), Rubén del Campo (ESP), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin dos Santos (POR), Adam Ross (CAN)

*Out on-loan: Noah Verhoeven (CAN / Valour FC)

**Inactive roster list: Jonathan Grant (CAN)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.