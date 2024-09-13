Forge FC Add Belgian Forward Victor Klonaridis

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Friday, the club has signed Belgian forward Victor Klonaridis to a multi-year contract.

Klonaridis, 32, joins Forge FC with a wealth of European experience. Most recently, the native of Seraing, Belgium spent time with AE Kifisia of the Greek Super League. Klonaridis began his career with Greek side AEK Athens, making 20 appearances before securing a transfer to French club Lille (2012-13). He joined Belgian Second Division side Mouscron on loan in 2013, prior to earning a transfer to Panathinaikos of the Greek Super League later that year. Klonardis scored 14 goals in 74 appearances over four years (2013-2016) with Panathinaikos before transferring to Ligue 2 club Lens in 2016.

Klonaridis returned to Panathinaikos in 2017, making 16 appearances, prior to signing a multi-year contract with AEK Athens in August of 2017. He made 41 appearances across all competitions, tallying five goals, before transferring to Cypriot club APOEL in 2020. In 2021, Klonaridis joined the Greek Super League's Atromitos in 2021, scoring four goals in 46 appearances, and would later transfer to Turkish side Ümraniyespor in 2023, making 11 appearances.

Over the course of his career, Klonaridis has scored 60 goals and collected 44 assists in 355 career games.

