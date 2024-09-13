Forge FC Add Orlendis Benítez & Three Development Players to the Roster

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Friday the club has signed attacker Orlendis Benítez.

Benítez, 27, joins Forge FC from League1 Ontario side Simcoe County Rovers FC. Prior to joining Simcoe Country Rovers FC, Benítez on the Forge FC roster in 2022 signed to a Short-Term Contract.

"We're excited to bring Orlendis back to the squad," said Forge FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis. "He's a dynamic player with great technical ability, and having seen his growth over the past year, we're confident he'll make an immediate impact for us."

The club has also signed three Canadians, defender Oliver Clow, attacker Kenan Hodzic and goalkeeper Daniil Antonov to Canadian Premier League developmental contracts. All three players come from Sigma FC.

