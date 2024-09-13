Halifax Wanderers Confirm Roster for Remainder of the 2024 CPL Season

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have confirmed its roster for the remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season, in accordance with the CPL's roster freeze date.

The CPL roster freeze went into effect on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. AT. The Wanderers can no longer sign additional players to its master roster through the 2024 CPL Final, except in a case of extreme hardship. More information on the CPL's roster rules and regulations can be found here.

CPL clubs may still release players after the roster freeze date.

Halifax Wanderers roster as of Sept. 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. AT:

Goalkeepers: Fillion, Yann; Rushenas, Aiden

Defenders: Alphonse, Jefferson; Fernandez, Zachary; Ferrazzo, Riley; Loughrey, Cale; Mavakala, David*; Mekideche, Nassim; Nimick, Daniel; Royer, Jamai*; Sow, Kareem; Timoteo, Wesley

Midfielders: Callegari, Lorenzo; Daniels, Aidan; Dias, Vitor; Gagnon-Laparé, Jérémy; Probo, Giorgio; Rampersad, Andre; Rea, Sean; Vasconcelos, Camilo

Forwards: Bayiha, Clément; Ciccarelli, Tavio**; Coimbra, Tiago; Ferrin, Massimo; Telfer, Ryan

*Developmental Contract

**Exceptional Young Talent Contract

