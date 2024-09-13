2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 23

Toronto, ON - The following are playoff clinch scenarios for Matchweek 23 in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), to be played from Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 15:

- Forge FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs with a win or draw against Halifax Wanderers FC at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 14.

- In the event of a Forge FC loss to Halifax Wanderers FC on Saturday, Sept. 14, Forge FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if Pacific FC loses to Vancouver FC on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The top five teams at the end of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 will advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. More information regarding the 2024 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later this month.

