'Cats Drop Series Opener to Titans
August 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (48-38) fell 14-0 to the Ottawa Titans (50-37) on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Ottawa blinked first in the fourth. Arlo Marynczak walked Taylor Wright, who moved to second on a wild pitch. Jamey Smart singled, and Wright advanced to third. Wright came around on a wild pitch to put the Titans ahead, 1-0.
Brendan O'Donnell was the key factor for Ottawa pulling away in the game. He had a two-run single in the Titans four-run fourth. Afterward, he had another two-run single in a three-run fifth against Nathan Medrano. Then, in the seventh, he belted a three-run jack in a four-run seventh.
Ottawa added in the ninth. AJ Wright singled off Kyle Novak. Michael Fuhrman lifted a two-run blast to give the Titans a 14-0 lead.
Tyler Jandron (8-5) earned the win. He tossed seven frames, giving up three hits, walking three, and striking out six.
Marynczak (5-5) received the loss. He pitched five frames, yielding five runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out six.
Tri-City continues its series against Ottawa on Saturday, August 24 rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.
FINAL | OTTAWA 14 | TRI-CITY 0
W: Tyler Jandron (8-5)
L: Arlo Marynczak (5-5)
Time of Game: 3:08
Attendance: 3,987
