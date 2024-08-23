Wild Things' West Magic Number Down to 2 Following Great Night, Win

AVON, Ohio - Behind a very strong outing from right-handed starter Zach Kirby and big swings in the back half of the game, Washington won the series opener in Avon at Crushers Stadium, 4-2. Kirby fanned a career-high 11 opposing batters in six innings for his 11th quality start.

Also of note, Washington centerfielder and Frontier League MVP candidate Caleb McNeely hit his 20th homer of the season in the ninth, making him the first Wild Thing ever to hit 20+ home runs and steal 20+ bases in a single season. The homer for McNeely was also Washington's 100th this season.

Washington started the scoring in the first on a two-run homer by Tyreque Reed, his 11th of the campaign, all coming since July 4. Kirby took the mound and dazzled, whiffing the first five outs of the game around a second inning walk. He posted his eighth punchout for the first out of the fourth before getting two in the fifth, the latter of which set a new career high at 10.

During the fifth, Lake Erie got back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Harris and Jarrod Watkins to tie the game. In the sixth, Kirby whiffed his 11th and ended up finishing the inning for his 11th quality start and the 49th for Washington this season. He allowed two runs on four hits and walked one. He's now fanned nine or more in three of his last four outings.

In the top of the sixth, Washington got an RBI double from Andrew Czech to re-take the lead 3-2. Christian James worked a scoreless seventh inning. Alex Carrillo worked a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts. McNeely's solo homer off Lake Erie closer Trevor Kuncl made it 4-2 in the ninth before Gyeongju Kim struggled a bit but managed to strand the tying run on base in the bottom half for his 24th save of the season.

Washington's West Division magic number is down to two with the win and Evansville's win over Gateway tonight. That means Washington wins the West tomorrow with a win AND a loss by Gateway.

The Wild Things and Crushers meet again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Dariel Fregio will toe the slab for Washington and be opposed by righty Pedro Echemendia for Lake Erie.

