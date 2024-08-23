Titans Slug Way to Massive Win Over ValleyCats

Troy, NY- The Ottawa Titans (50-37) opened a huge series with a lopsided 14-0 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats (48-38) on Friday night.

After the two clubs with playoff aspirations played to a scoreless tie through three, the Titans broke through in the fourth - as Taylor Wright's leadoff walk came around to score on a wild pitch from Arlo Marynczak (loss, 5-5) to make it 1-0.

Tyler Jandron (win, 8-5) was dominant for the Titans in his 17th start of the season - as the lefty allowed just three hits, three walks, and struck out six over seven scoreless innings for his team-leading 11th quality start of the campaign. At one point, Jandron retired seven in a row - and allowed just the six baserunners on his way to the win.

The Titans began to pour it on in the fifth - capitalizing for four runs on four hits - as the club sent nine to the plate. Brendan O'Donnell connected for his first hit with the bases loaded on the season with a two-run single before Jamey Smart lifted a sac fly, and Lamar Briggs lined a single to left - making it 5-0.

In the sixth, a wild pitch forced home another run - before Brendan O'Donnell poked another two-run base hit up the middle off Nathan Medrano to make it 8-0.

O'Donnell was not done, as the rookie continued to rake - as in the seventh, he blasted his ninth homer of the year - headlining a four-run frame to make it 12-0.

Overall, O'Donnell went 3-for-6 with a homer, and a career-high seven RBI - the most runs produced by a single member of the offence all season.

Michael Fuhrman launched his first homer since June 1st in the ninth - belting a two-run shot for his fourth of the season to make it 14-0 before it was all said and done.

Jose Torrealba and Kyle White saved the shutout bid - combining for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen - as the Titans post their second-straight shutout and sixth of the season.

In the win, seven members of the offence posted multi-hit performances - as O'Donnell and Fuhrman recorded three-hit games.

The Ottawa Titans continue their final set away from the capital, with game two of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

