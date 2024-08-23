FL Recap

GRIZZLIES HEADED BACK TO PLAYOFFS AFTER SWEEP OF Y'ALLS

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies took down the Florence Y'alls 6-3 on Thursday night to complete the sweep at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The Grizzlies (54-32) punched their ticket to the playoffs with the win, their first back-to-back playoff appearance since 2007-2008. It didn't start off looking like a Grizzlies win, as Florence (41-45) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. LF Cole Brannen got Gateway on the board in the third inning with a solo homer. In the fifth, the Grizzlies tied and then took the lead at 3-2 on consecutive RBI groundouts. The Y'alls drew even with a solo home run in the sixth, but Gateway reestablished their lead at 4-3 in the bottom half with an RBI double from DH Kevin Krause. The Grizzlies put the Y'alls behind them with two more runs in the eighth, stretching the lead to three, and relied on their bullpen to carry them the rest of the way. RHP Alvery De Los Santos got the win after tossing six innings and allowing three runs while LHP Leoni De La Cruz picked up his second save of the series. RHP Ben Terwilliger took the loss for Florence.

The Grizzlies will now turn their sights toward Evansville, where they will play their weekend series. First pitch for their Friday opener against the Otters will be at 6:35 PM CDT. The Y'alls will head back home for one last series to keep their playoff hopes alive with the Schaumburg Boomers. Friday's opener will begin at 7:03 PM EDT.

CAPITALES CLINCH EAST TITLE

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales clinched the top spot in the Frontier League East Division with their 9-2 win over the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Stade Canac on Thursday night.

Québec (59-28) has now won the East in each of its first three years in the Frontier League. LF Justin Gideon got things started for the Capitales in the first inning, giving them a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. 3B Jake MacKenzie then doubled Québec's lead with a solo home run in the fifth inning. Two batters later, Gideon tripled home a run to make it 3-0. The Aigles (41-44) managed to get to within one with a two-run homer in the sixth, but the Capitales responded in the bottom half with four runs including another RBI from Gideon. In the seventh, C Anthony Quirion and CF Jonathan Lacroix hit back-to-back RBI doubles to increase Québec's lead to seven. The Capitales' bullpen kept them in front for the remainder of the game, not surrendering a hit in the final three innings. RHP Abdiel Saldana won his ninth game of the season after pitching a quality start. RHP Jesen Therrien took the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The Capitales will play the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium over the weekend, beginning on Friday at 7:00 PM EDT. The Aigles will head to New Jersey to face the Jackals for a weekend series. First pitch on Friday is at 6:35 PM EDT.

BOOMERS TAKE CRUCIAL SERIES WITH LAKE ERIE

AVON, OH - The Schaumburg Boomers won their rubber game 5-3 against the Lake Erie Crushers on Thursday, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Boomers (45-42) are now 2.5 games back from Lake Erie (47-39) for the final playoff spot in the Frontier League West Division. DH Anthony Calarco got the Boomers on the board with a single that drove in three in the fourth inning. 3B Chase Dawson then drove in another in the fifth with an RBI groundout to make it 4-0 Schaumburg. The Crushers got their first run in the sixth on a solo homer, but Dawson drove in another in the seventh with an RBI bunt single. Down four, Lake Erie manufactured two runs in the seventh to trim the deficit down to two, but failed to get a runner into scoring position in the last two innings. LHP Jacob Smith grabbed the win after striking out eight across seven innings while RHP Jake Joyce earned his 14th save of the campaign. RHP Matt Mulhearn took the loss.

The Boomers will play another important series against the Florence Y'alls next, beginning on Friday at 7:03 PM EDT. The Crushers will continue their homestand when they host the first-place Washington Wild Things for a weekend series. First pitch for Friday's opener will be at 7:05 PM EDT.

'CATS FINISH SWEEP OF JACKALS

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats shut down the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night, winning 6-1 to complete the sweep at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The ValleyCats (48-37) are now within a half-game of Ottawa for second place in the East and play them for their next series. C Oscar Campos got off to a hot start, giving the ValleyCats the lead in the first inning with an RBI single. Campos grabbed two more RBIs in the third when he blasted a two-run homer that made it 3-0. Tri-City brought in another run in each of the fifth and sixth innings before the Jackals (29-57) scored their first. The 'Cats plated an insurance run in the seventh to go up by five and then handed it off to the bullpen to close the game out. RHP Wes Albert was solid for Tri-City, allowing just one run across seven complete innings while registering seven punchouts for the win. RHP Dylan Sabia suffered the loss for New Jersey.

The ValleyCats will host the Ottawa Titans for their next series, with a potential to change the playoff landscape in the East. First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 PM EDT. The Jackals will host the Trois-Rivières Aigles for their next series, beginning on Friday at 6:35 PM EDT.

TITANS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER WITH MINERS

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Titans took both games of a doubleheader from the Sussex County Miners on Thursday to close out the series at Titan Stadium.

In the first game, the Miners (30-56) struck first with an RBI groundout in the third inning. RF Brendan O'Donnell knotted things up for Ottawa (49-37) in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single. LF Lamar Briggs followed O'Donnell with an RBI double to give the Titans a 2-1 lead. Briggs repeated his efforts with an RBI double down the left field line in the fifth to give Ottawa a two-run advantage. The Titans grabbed another two runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach at 5-1. LHP Bryan Pena got the win after allowing just one run across six innings while LHP Mike Reagan took the loss.

The second game turned into a pitcher's duel, with both sides combing for just five hits. The Titans scored the only run of the game in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from 2B Ibarra. LHP Grant Larson kept things scoreless on the mound for Ottawa, only surrendering four hits in his 6.2 innings pitched. RHP Erasmo Pinales came in to get the final out of the game in the seventh and secure his 22nd save of the year. RHP Charlie Neuweiler limited the Titans to just one hit but still took the loss for Sussex County.

The Titans will visit the Tri-City ValleyCats for their next series, with playoff implications on the line. First pitch for Friday's series opener will be at 6:30 PM EDT. The Miners will play a doubleheader with the New England Knockouts on Friday, which will begin by finishing a suspended game from last week. Play will resume on Friday at 4:30 PM EDT.

RADCLIFF'S BIG DAY PROPELS WILD THINGS TO SERIES SWEEP

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things blasted the Joliet Slammers 6-1 on Thursday night to complete the sweep at Wild Things Park.

The Wild Things (60-26) are 34 games over .500 for the first time in franchise history and are three wins away from matching their franchise record set in 2005. LF Baron Radcliff kicked off the scoring with a solo homer in the third that gave Washington a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, the Wild Things grabbed another run after the Slammers (35-52) committed an error on a stolen base attempt. Radcliff came through again in the sixth with an RBI double that increased the Wild Things' lead to three. In the seventh, DH Tyreque Reed knocked in two with a base hit through the left side to push the lead to 5-0. Radcliff capped his huge game with an RBI infield single that moved the lead to six. Joliet finally broke through with an RBI single in the eighth, but could not find any other semblance of offense against LHP Kobe Foster. Along with the winning decision, Foster also picked up six strikeouts in his eight innings pitched which brings him to within three of Washington's single-season franchise record of 124. RHP Jake Armstrong took the loss for Joliet after allowing three runs across five innings.

The Wild Things will visit the Lake Erie Crushers next, beginning on Friday at 7:05 PM EDT. The Slammers will return home to face the Windy City ThunderBolts at 6:35 PM CDT on Friday.

BOULDERS SHUT OUT KNOCKOUTS IN RUBBER GAME

BROCKTON, MA - The New York Boulders shut out the New England Knockouts 6-0 to claim the series at Campanelli Stadium on Thursday night.

The Boulders (46-41) are still on the outside, looking into the playoff picture in the East by three games. New York broke the scoreless tie in the fourth with an RBI single from RF Chris Kwitzer. CF David Vinsky followed with a two-run double to make it 3-0. SS Austin Dennis laced an RBI single through the left side in the seventh to push the Boulders' lead to four. The Knockouts (32-52) gave up another run on a wild pitch in the ninth, essentially sealing their defeat. LHP Mitchell Senger was outstanding for New York, pitching a complete-game shutout while only allowing six hits and striking out five. RHP Matt Cronin took the loss for New England.

The Boulders will host the Québec Capitales for the weekend, with Friday's opener beginning at 7:00 PM EDT. The Knockouts will play a doubleheader with the Sussex County Miners, beginning with finishing a suspended game from last week. Play will resume on Friday at 4:30 PM EDT.

OTTERS DOUBLE UP T-BOLTS TO COMPLETE SWEEP

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters completed their sweep of the Windy City ThunderBolts with a 4-2 victory at Bosse Field on Thursday night.

The Otters (40-48), although outside of the playoff race, have recovered nicely after a disappointing start to the season to possibly end at or around the .500 mark. 1B David Mendham put Evansville up 1-0 early in the first with an RBI double into left field. The ThunderBolts (34-52) tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the fourth, but the Otters responded in the bottom half with consecutive run-scoring base hits to retake the lead at 4-1. Windy City managed another run in the seventh to come to within two, but the Otters sealed the game with seven consecutive outs to secure the series sweep. RHP Parker Brahms earned the win after allowing just two hits across seven innings. LHP Grif Hughes earned his first save of the season after now allowing a hit in two scoreless innings. LHP Michael Barker took the loss for the ThunderBolts.

The Otters will continue their homestand with a series against the Gateway Grizzlies, beginning on Friday at 6:35 PM CDT. The ThunderBolts will visit the Joliet Slammers for a weekend series, beginning on Friday at 6:35 PM CDT.

