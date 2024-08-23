Parks Delivers Again to Win Series Opener

August 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Winning their sixth straight contest, the Evansville Otters opened the final home series of the year against the Gateway Grizzlies with a 6-4 win on Friday night at Bosse Field.

For the second time in this home stand, Pavin Parks (Sv. 7) delivered the go-ahead runs on a homer to right field and picked up a save in the same game.

The Otters (41-48) fell behind early 2-0 with the Grizzlies (54-33) scoring the first runs of the night.

Jumping on the board in the fourth inning, Evansville cut the deficit in half with a Randy Bednar fielder's choice RBI.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the Otters strung together their big inning and batted around the order, sending 10 men to the plate. It was highlighted by a payoff pitch, three-run home run from Parks which put Evansville ahead 4-3 at the time. They added another run off a bases-loaded Justin Felix hit-by-pitch.

Gateway scored another in the eighth inning, but the Otters answered back with a sacrifice fly from Mason White in their last offensive stint. The deep fly ball to left finalized the run totals.

Evansville was outhit 10-5, but more timely knocks delivered them to victory. Parks and Logan Brown both had 2-for-4 nights to lead the bats.

On the mound, Braden Scott (5-9) took the win after pitching in six and one-third innings, allowing a trio of runs with nine strikeouts in a quality start. Deylen Miley (8-4) was given the loss for Gateway, getting yanked after allowing the go-ahead home run to Parks.

Tomorrow, the Otters attempt to win their third series in a row. First pitch against the Grizzlies is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.