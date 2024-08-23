Blasts Land Y'alls on Wrong Side of Firework Friday

August 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (41-46), presented by Towne Properties, slashed and stumbled into a 14-8 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers (46-42) on Friday night.

Starter Reed Smith was pulled after 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, & 1 K. His replacement, Carter Poiry failed to escape the fifth, recording two quick outs before surrendering seven runs on two hits with three walks. Right-hander Matt Fernandez cleaned up the mess forcing a pop-out on his first pitch. He finished with a line of 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, & 3 K. Darrien Williams pitched the ninth allowing three runs on as many hits with one strikeout.

The bats enjoyed four home runs in the offensive showdown. Left fielder Stephen Hrustich tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run blast. After the Boomers mounted the seven-run response, right fielder Dalton Davis and third baseman Brian Fuentes went back-to-back to close the gap in the fifth. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez led off the seventh with a rocket shot, as well.

The loss keeps the Y'alls six games behind the Lake Erie Crushers for the final playoff spot.

Florence and Schaumburg rematch at 6:36 p.m. on Rockin' Saturday. There's happy hour and a pre-game concert for fans to enjoy, as well.

