Boomers Gain Ground with Slugfest Victory

August 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers pulled within 1.5 games of the final playoff slot in the Frontier League's West Division by matching a season high run total in tallying a 14-8 victory over the Florence Y'Alls on the road Friday night.

The Boomers did not trail in the game and wasted no time in grabbing the early lead, scoring a pair of runs with two outs in the bottom of the first. Anthony Calarco singled home Alec Craig while another run scored on an error. The lead reached 3-0 in the second as Tyler Depreta-Johnson crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Florence would not go away all night as Stephen Hrustich hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth to tie the contest.

Schaumburg responded with a seven spot in the fifth, scoring all four runs after the first two batters were retired. The Boomers used just two hits in the inning, taking advantage of three walks and two hits batters. Andrew Sojka blasted a grand slam to finish the rally, the second slam of the year by the Boomers. Florence again came back, connecting on back-to-back homers in the bottom of the inning. Craig doubled home a run in the seventh but the hosts plated three runs and left the tying runs on base when Dylan Stutsman recorded a strikeout to leave the bases loaded. Calarco homered in the ninth and Sojka added a two-run single to give the Boomers some breathing room and account for the final.

Sojka drove home six runs and added a stolen base in the victory as the Boomers finished with 10 hits, scoring 13 of their runs with two outs. Calarco, Depreta-Johnson and Brett Milazzo also added two hits. Schaumburg also drew nine walks while being hit by a pitch twice. Antonio Frias worked six innings and earned the win, striking out seven. Stutsman picked up his fourth save, striking out three over 2.1 scoreless.

The Boomers (46-42) continue the series against the Y'Alls with the middle game on Saturday night at 5:36pm Central. RHP Cristian Lopez (3-3,4.02) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Hunter Mink (0-0, 4.35). Just eight games remain in the season and only three at home. The team will play their final three home games of the year beginning on Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30pm with a Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. Get you tickets for the final games of the year before it's too late. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

