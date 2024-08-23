Armbruester Shuts Slammers Down

JOLIET, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts and the Joliet Slammers dealt a pitching duel Friday that ended with a 1-0 ThnderBolts victory.

Liam McArthur singled to lead off the first for the Slammers (35-52) but Bolts starter Will Armbruester retired the next 12 batters in a row.

Windy City (35-54) was held to one hit,a Joe Johnson single, through five innings. A walk to Windy City outfielder Robert Chayka resulted in a caught stealing in the top of the fifth by Slammers catcher Brandon Heidal.

Bolts Infielder Michael Seegers singled to begin the top of the sixth, but could not score.

Windy City broke the ice in the top of the seventh inning. Emmanuel Sanchez roasted his second home run of the season, grabbing Windy City a 1-0 advantage.

Matthew Warkentin singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh but could not get across home plate.

McArthur walked to begin the ninth and moved to third via error. Tyler LaPorte came out of the bullpen and struck out Warkentin then got Jonathan Sierra to ground out to first base to end the game.

Dwayne Marshall (3-8) pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run, walking two and striking out sixto take the tough-luck loss.

Armbruester (4-7) logged eight shutout innings for Windy City, conceding five hits and three walks. He struck out two.

The Bolts are back in action for the middle game of the three-game series on Saturday. Buddie Pindel (7-7, 2.07) starts for Windy City against Joliet's Landon Smitty (1-1, 4.44). First pitch from Duly Health and Care Field is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com

