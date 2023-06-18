Castañon Homers, But 'Caps Fall in Front of Second Consecutive Sellout Crowd

June 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon belted a two-run homer as part of a career-high four-hit night, starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) spun strong innings and recorded a season-high six strikeouts, but the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) ousted Fort Wayne, 5-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 7,390 on a gorgeous Saturday night at Parkview Field. This marked the second sellout in as many nights at Parkview Field, and the fifth so far this year.

Castañon ripped a trio of singles in addition to his seventh bomb of the year.

Center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 23 Padres prospect) extended his on-base streak to 13 games, going 1-for-2 with two walks. He ranks second in the Midwest League with 47 walks this season.

Left fielder Justin Farmer finished the game 2-for-4 with a double. He's hitting nearly .300 over his last 33 games since early May, which is in the top 10 in the league during that stretch.

Dayton struck first in the second inning with a solo homer by third baseman Austin Callahan. They added to that lead with a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to go up 5-0.

Castañon got Fort Wayne on the board in the bottom of the seventh, blistering a hanging breaking pitch for a two-run home run to left-center, cutting the deficit to 5-2, but that would be the end of the scoring in Saturday's game.

The 'Caps struggled with runners in scoring position and went just 0-for-8 in the contest. They left 11 runners on base.

Relief pitcher Henry Henry made his season debut for the TinCaps after being transferred from Double-A San Antonio yesterday. He tossed two shutout innings out of the bullpen. Henry previously pitched with the 'Caps in parts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Next Game: Sunday, June 18 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m. ET)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP José Acuña

Watch: Minor League Baseball's "Free Game of the Day" on MLB.com, the MLB app, Padres.com, Reds.com, MiLB.com, and the Bally Live app

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.