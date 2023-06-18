Johnston's Stellar Start, Great Defensive Plays Lead Captains to Series Split

June 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a 6-game series, the Lake County Captains (29-33) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (32-30) by a final score of 5-0 on Father's Day afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a game that lasted just 2 hours and 6 minutes, the Captains recorded their 4th shutout victory and 3rd series split of the season.

Starting pitcher Reid Johnston (5-3) recorded his team-leading 5th win of the season. The right-hander pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and 2 walks, while throwing 6 strikeouts in 79 pitches (55 strikes). Johnston permitted just 6 total baserunners, courtesy of 2 doubles, 2 walks, one single, and a fielder's choice.

In the top of the 2nd inning, after a leadoff double from Roberto Campos and a groundout put a runner on 3rd base for the Whitecaps, Lake County moved their infield in. Izaac Pacheco then hit a hard ground ball to Captains shortstop Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, who threw the ball to catcher Micael Ramirez for an out at the plate, preventing West Michigan from scoring the game's opening run.

Eventually, in the top of the 7th inning, after a pair of singles from Josh Crouch and Carlos Mendoza put runners on 1st and 2nd base for the Whitecaps, Danny Serretti hit a 2-out single to left field. Crouch tried to score from 2nd base, but Lake County left fielder Justin Boyd, Cleveland's No. 26 prospect according to MLB.com, threw him out at the plate to end the half-inning.

Later, in the top of the 9th inning, West Michigan's Eliezer Alfonzo hit a leadoff single to right field, which rolled into the Captains' bullpen. Alfonzo tried to stretch his hit into a double, but Lake County right fielder Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, threw the ball to 2nd base on a fly for the 1st out of the inning. The final 2 Whitecaps hitters were retired in order to end the game.

Offensively, the Captains scored 5 runs on just 3 hits. Milan Tolentino took the 1st pitch of the bottom of the 4th inning to deep right field for a solo home run, his 2nd home run of the season, to open the game's scoring. Then, in the bottom of the 6th inning, Justin Boyd hit a sacrifice fly to give Lake County a 2-0 lead.

2 innings later, the Captains added 2 runs on a fielder's choice. Jake Fox and Nate Furman opened the bottom of the 8th inning with a single and double, respectively. After Tolentino was intentionally walked, Boyd hit a ground ball to Izaac Pacheco, who committed a throwing error to home plate. The throw hit the back of a sliding Fox's batting helmet and bounced away, which allowed Furman to also score on the play.

For Lake County, Trenton Denholm recorded his 1st career Minor League save. The right-hander pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits and zero walks, while throwing 3 strikeouts.

After a travel day tomorrow, the Captains will begin a 6-game road series against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.