River Bandits Edge Sky Carp in Series Finale

June 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - A sun-splashed Father's Day crowd of 2,166 at ABC Supply Stadium saw the Sky Carp drop the series finale 4-3 to the Quad Cities River Bandits. The mood was hardly dampened as kids ran the bases following the game, and families played catch in the outfield.

Quad Cities jumped on Beloit starting pitcher Gabe Bierman for a pair of runs in the first inning, then added another in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Tanner Allen got the Sky Carp right back into the game in the fifth inning, cracking a three-run homer to right field to even the game at 3-3.

Quad Cities took a 4-3 lead with a run in the seventh inning against Beloit reliever Caleb Wurster, and that was enough to gain the series split for the Bandits.

Beloit will travel to Cedar Rapids to take on the Kernels for six games before returning home after a pair of days off. The Sky Carp's next home game will be Wednesday, June 28 against South Bend. We will have another One Price Wednesday, where fans can get into the ballpark for $18 that includes a game ticket, hot dog, chips and a drink.

