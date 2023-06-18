Dayton Dragons GameDay Noteset for Sunday (1:05 at Fort Wayne)

June 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 18, 2023lGame # 63

Parkview Fieldl Fort Wayne, Ind. l1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (32-30) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-33)

RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.53) vs. RH Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.35)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 2. Austin Callahan had a home run and two RBI while Julian Aguiar worked out of trouble to complete five scoreless innings as the Dragons won their third straight game. Jack Rogers and Wendell Marrero both had two hits. Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar tossed five scoreless innings for the win, and Vin Timpanelli retired six of the seven batters he faced for the save.

Current Series (June 14-18 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 3-2 in the series. Dayton team stats in the series: .293 batting average; 5.2 runs/game; 3 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.85 ERA; 2 errors. The Dragons are 5-6 against Fort Wayne this season.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .278 in June, best in the MWL by 12 points. They also lead the league in OPS and Slugging Pct. in the month.

The Dragons are 15-7 over their last 22 games. They are 25-17 (.595) since April 30, the third best record in the league during that window. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.31, first in the Midwest League.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games. In those 16 games, Arroyo is batting .422 with three home runs, one triple, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .255.

Justice Thompson over his last 22 games is batting .325 with three home runs, 10 extra base hits, and 16 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .258.

Tyler Callihan has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .375 with two doubles and a triple to raise his average from .196 to .222.

Austin Callahan is 8 for 18 (.444) with two home runs and three doubles in the series at Fort Wayne. On the year, he leads the MWL in doubles with 20 and is tied for first in extra base hits with 27.

Jack Rogers has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .281.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.50 in just 24 innings (six starts). Jose Acuña (2.53), Hunter Parks (3.43), and Thomas Farr (3.73) also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 7 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 9.1 IP, 0 R, 11 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 8 IP, 0 R...Owen Holt over his last 5 G: 10.2 IP, 1 R...Vin Timpanelli over his last 4 G: 7 IP, 1 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.43)

Wednesday, June 21 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.50)

Thursday, June 22 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-2, 6.48)

Friday, June 23 (7:10 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.73) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 24 (7:10 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 25 (1:10 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuña TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.