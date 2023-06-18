Captains Record Season-Low One Hit, Split Saturday Doubleheader with Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 5th game of a scheduled 6-game series, and Game 2 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (28-33) fell to the the West Michigan Whitecaps (32-29) by a final score of 7-0 in 7 innings on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This was Lake County's 6th doubleheader of the season, and 5th that they have split. Offensively, the Captains recorded a season-low one hit in the game.

Lake County starting pitcher Steve Hajjar (0-1) made his Captains debut on the mound. In the top of the 1st inning, despite loading the bases with 3 consecutive walks, the left-hander was able to escape the frame without allowing a run.

Then, after pitching a scoreless 2nd inning, Hajjar began the 3rd inning by allowing his 5th walk of the night and a 2-run home run in consecutive West Michigan plate appearances, which opened the game's scoring. Soon after, in the top of the 3rd inning, the left-hander allowed another walk and threw his 2nd strikeout of the night before being removed from the game.

In all, Hajjar pitched 3.1 innings, allowing 2 hits, 2 earned runs, and a career-high 6 walks, while throwing 2 strikeouts in 73 pitches (39 strikes).

Captains hitters recorded just 4 baserunners in the game's first 5 innings. Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 28 prospect according to MLB.com, drew a walk in the bottom of the 1st inning, both Christian Cairo and Victor Planchart drew walks in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and Lampe was hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Cairo's walk extended the Midwest League's longest active on-base streak to 25 games.

After all 6 Captains hitters were retired in order in the 4th and 5th innings, Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com recorded Lake County's only hit of the game with a leadoff double in the bottom of the 6th inning. Eventually, walks drawn by Jorge Burgos and Will Bartlett loaded the bases for the Captains, but Victor Planchart struck out to end the frame.

Finally, in the bottom of the 7th inning, all 3 Lake County hitters were retired in order to end the game.

Sergio Morillo pitched 2 innings of relief for the Captains, allowing 4 hits, 4 earned runs, and 3 walks, while throwing just one strikeout. Elvis Jerez then followed with 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one hit, one earned run, and one walk, while throwing zero strikeouts.

First pitch for tomorrow's series finale between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

