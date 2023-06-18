TinCaps Game Information: June 18 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds)

June 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-33) vs. Dayton Dragons (32-30)

Sunday, June 18 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP José Acuña

Video: Minor League Baseball's "Free Game of the Day" on MLB.com, the MLB app, Padres.com, Reds.com, MiLB.com, and the Bally Live app

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

GAME OF THE DAY: Today's matchup between the TinCaps and Dragons is Minor League Baseball's "Free Game of the Day," meaning it'll stream free on MLB.com, the MLB app, the MLB Pipeline homepage, Padres.com, Reds.com, and MiLB.com, in addition to the Bally Live app as usual. The showcase is headlined by Fort Wayne's shortstop Jackson Merrill (MLB.com's No. 14 prospect) and Dayton's shortstop Edwin Arroyo (MLB.com's No. 32 prospect). They're the 2 highest-ranked prospects in the Midwest League this season.

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Among TinCaps players, pitchers Jairo Iriarte, Keegan Collett, José Geraldo, and Henry Henry are proud dads.

5,000,000 FANS: With a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans at Parkview Field Friday night, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the ballpark opened in 2009. Wes Knuth, along with his wife and 3 kids, were selected at random as the milestone fans. They were treated to a VIP experience.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,685 fans per game so far this year across 32 openings, including sellouts in back-to-back games over this weekend and 5 overall for the season. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 8 of their last 12 games. The 'Caps are 3-0-1 in their last 4 series, and 4-1-1 since the start of May.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +13 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 32-30 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.35). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.77 ERA, 3rd highest.

STREAKS: Jakob Marsee has reached base 13 games in a row. Juan Zabala has reached in 12 straight and Brandon Valenzuela is on a 10-gamer.

JACKSON MERRILL: Since May 5, 7th in the MWL in average (.301)... For season, ranks 6th in R (36)... 6th lowest K% (13%) and 9th lowest SwStr% (6.6%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in MWL to appear in 62 games so far this year... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (48), 2nd in walks (47; 17% BB%), 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%), 5th in SB (20) and BB/K (0.9), and 9th in OBP (.390).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in H (60), 6th in 2B (13) and 10th in RBIs (32).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in HR (11)... 2nd in G (61), RBIs (44), TB (105), and R (40).. 3rd in BB (41; 15% BB%)... 4th in SLG (.486) and ISO (.215)... 5th in wRC+ (147)... 6th in OPS (.878), 2B (13), H (57), BB/K (0.9), and wOBA (.395).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 23 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .865 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809). He was called up to San Antonio after playing in 72 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 130 or more plate appearances, ranks 7th in wRC+ (150) and OPS (.869), and 9th in AVG (.289) and SLG (.482).

JUSTIN FARMER: Since May 11, 33 G, slashing .303 / .391 / .440 (.831 OPS) with 2 HR, 20 RBIs and 11 SB - top 15 in MWL in AVG, OBP & OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

POWER PERSPECTIVE: As a team, the TinCaps are on pace to hit 110 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 117 homers.

