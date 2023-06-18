Captains Tie Season-High of 3 Home Runs, Take Game 1 of Doubleheader

June 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 4th game of a scheduled 6-game series, and Game 1 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (28-32) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (31-29) by a final score of 5-3 in 7 innings on Saturday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Captains hitters hit a season-high 3 home runs for the 3rd time this season. Lake County last achieved this feat on June 2nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Captains opened the game's scoring with a 2-out, 2-run home run from Jorge Burgos, his team-leading 5th home run of the season, which made the score 2-0. Then, in the following inning, Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com, hit his 3rd home run of the season, a solo shot, to give Lake County a 3-1 lead.

After all 6 Captains hitters were retired in order in the 3rd and 4th innings, Micael Ramirez hit a 2-run home run, his 2nd home run of the season, to extend Lake County's lead to 5-1 through 5 innings.

The Captains had just 2 additional hits as a team in the game, which were singles from Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to Cleveland.com, and Junior Sanquintin in the 1st and 2nd innings, respectively.

Lake County starting pitcher Rodney Boone (2-3) tied a season-high of 6 innings pitched, retiring 18 of the first 21 Whitecaps hitters he faced and tying a season-high of 9 strikeouts. However, the left-hander began the 7th inning by allowing a walk and a 2-run home run in consecutive West Michigan plate appearances.

Boone allowed 4 hits and 3 earned runs, while tying a season-low of just one walk allowed in 96 pitches (63 strikes).

Shawn Rapp then entered the game in relief. After forcing a pop out into foul territory, the left-hander allowed a single to put the tying run at the plate. In the ensuing plate appearance, Jorge Burgos dropped a fly ball in right field to put the go-ahead run on 1st base for the Whitecaps.

However, Rapp made West Michigan ground into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play, recording his 1st career High-A save.

