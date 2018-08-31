Carolina Panthers to Visit McCormick Field
August 31, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - This Sunday, September 2, the Carolina Panthers will be wrapping up their Two States One Team Tour with the final stop at McCormick Field!
The Asheville Tourists will don customized "One Carolina" jerseys. The customized jerseys are available to bid on at TouristsAuctions.com through September 5th at 11:59 PM. Proceeds from this auction will benefit ABCCM.
Sunday's gates will open at 5:30pm with a first pitch time of 7:05pm. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a t-shirt giveaway! Sir Purr, the TopCats, PurrCussion, the Black and Blue Crew, and Panthers alumni players will be making special appearances throughout the evening. The TopCats will have a pre-game performance, and Panthers Alumni will be signing autographs beginning at 7:15pm.
Following the game, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks show; the final fireworks show at McCormick Field in 2018.
The Tourists open up a four-game series with the Rome Braves on Friday night and the series will run through Labor Day. Sunday's Two States One Team Tour will highlight the final regular season homestand of the year.
