Magic Number Down to Three

August 31, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, WV - The West Virginia Power is closing in on a 2018 South Atlantic League playoff berth. With four games to play in the regular season, the Power's magic number is down to three, meaning any combination of Power wins and Kannapolis losses that adds up to three over the final regular season series would clinch a playoff spot for West Virginia.

Ticket information for the 2018 South Atlantic League playoffs will be announced shortly. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for updated information on the Power's 2018 playoff push during their final regular season series against the Charleston RiverDogs.

For more information, call the Power at 304-344-BATS or visit wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.