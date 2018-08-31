Hickory Crawdads Weekly Recap

August 31, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Since last Friday (August 24th) the Crawdads have gone 4-3. The regular season will conclude this weekend with four games at the Frans.

The Crawdads rallied for a 5-3 victory last Friday night in front of a packed stadium. Yonny Hernandez collected three hits, including two RBI doubles. Tyreque Reed also hit a two-run homerun, his fifteenth homer of the season. Demarcus Evans, named to the 2018 SAL Post-Season All-Star Team this week, pitched two and two thirds scoreless innings in relief, striking out four batters, and picked up his third win of the season.

The 'Dads bullpen struggled in the late innings as the BlueClaws took the game 11-2. Yohel Pozo recorded three hits, including his twenty fourth double. Sam Huff hit his eighteenth homerun of the season, a solo shot that gave the 'Dads a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Hard throwing righty Hans Crouse was handed the loss after pitching five innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out three batters.

The Crawdads fell again on Sunday, dropping the series finale 5-1. Yonny Hernandez reached base twice, collecting a base hit and a walk. Hernandez ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League with a .368 on-base percentage. Yohel Pozo hit his second triple of the season and came in to score on a passed ball.

Tyler Phillips helped the 'Dads snap their two-game skid with five scoreless innings on Monday night as the team took the series opener in Delmarva against the Shorebirds. Phillips earned his league-leading eleventh win of the season while lowering his ERA to 2.67, which ranks third in the league. Tyreque Reed went two for five with four RBIs. Yonny Hernandez, Ryan Dorow, and Yohel Pozo each knocked in a pair of runs.

The 'Dads took the game two in Delmarva by a score of 4-2. Yohel Pozo went two for four to give him nine hits in his last four games. Hernandez also stole his forty first base of the season while Bubba Thompson stole his thirty second bag. The two rank second and third in the league in stolen bases. Reid Anderson delivered seven strong innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. He walked three and struck out four.

The Crawdads won 3-0 on Wednesday night as behind another strong performance from their starting pitcher. AJ Alexy pitched six shutout innings, recording ten strikeouts while allowing three hits and walking two. Yonny Hernandez extended his hitting streak to six games with his third consecutive two hit game. Bubba Thompson and Miguel Aparicio also had two hits each on Wednesday.

The 'Dads couldn't complete the four game sweep over Delmarva, dropping last night's game 2-1. Preston Scott homered and Huff hit his third triple of the season. Tyree Thompson pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks. He was tagged with the loss to fall to 7-11 on the season.

They return home tonight to wrap up their season against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. BirdZerk! will be performing throughout the game and the night will be capped off with the final fireworks show of the 2018 season. Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will be out front for a blood drive and fans who donate will receive a free ticket to the game and meal voucher.

The 'Dads were eliminated from the division race last night but they are third in the race for the wild card, three and a half games behind the West Virginia Power and the Kannapolis Intimidators who are tied for the top spot. The Crawdads final four games will come against Greensboro who is a league worst 4-22 in August with a team batting average of .190 and ERA of 5.23.

Promotions Feature: Labor Day Season Finale

We want to highlight some of our upcoming promotions and tell you about what we have planned for you on those nights. This week we are spotlighting our last game of the season on Monday afternoon.

The Crawdads 2018 season will wrap up this Monday with a Labor Day Matinee at 1pm. We'll be saying thank you for another great season with Fan Appreciation Day. The afternoon will start out with a MiLB mystery giveaway of signed baseballs, bobbleheads, and other items from the Crawdads and various minor league teams who donated to the event. We will also be giving away prizes throughout the game.

The final auction of the patriotic jerseys that the 'Dads have been sporting on select dates this season will take place so be sure to stop by the auction tables to get your bid in.

It's also Make A Difference Monday presented by Catawba Shoe Store and fans who bring school supplies (at least a $5 value) to donate to Classroom Connection will get a free ticket to the game.

The ZOOperstars! return to the Frans tomorrow night! The first pitch will be at 7pm and gates will open at 6pm.

The BlueClaws clinched the second half division title last night. The 'Dads are 3.5 games out of the wild card spot, which is determined by overall record.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2018

Hickory Crawdads Weekly Recap - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.