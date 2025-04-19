Captain Wes Berg Puts Seals ON HIS BACK in Playoff-Clinching Win

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a "Win and In" situation for San Diego...and Wes Berg took that personally.

With 4 goals and 2 assists, Berg leads San Diego to a 11-10 win over Albany.

