Captain Wes Berg Puts Seals ON HIS BACK in Playoff-Clinching Win
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
It was a "Win and In" situation for San Diego...and Wes Berg took that personally.
With 4 goals and 2 assists, Berg leads San Diego to a 11-10 win over Albany.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Seals Stories
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs
- Local Businesses Help Send Families to Seals Game
- It's Win-And-You're-In for the Seals this Friday Night When They Host Albany in Their NLL Regular-Season Finale
- Tye Kurtz's Six Goals Too Much to Overcome as Seals Fall in Albany
- FireWolves Edge Seals in Albany Showdown 12-10