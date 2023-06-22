'Caps Fall in First-Half Finale, 9-4

June 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps struggled to keep their opponents from lighting up the scoreboard as part of a 9-4 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 7,007 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan was held to a 2-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position as Great Lakes pitchers tallied 12 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Loons compiled 13 hits while finishing 8-for-18 with runners at second and third base in the victory. The 'Caps, having lost 13 of their last 17 games, finish the first half with a record of 32-33.

Both teams scored in the first inning as Loons catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell roped an RBI double before 'Caps designated hitter Josh Crouch smashed a two-run double in the bottom half, forging West Michigan in front 2-1. Great Lakes leveled the game in the second inning on an RBI single from Luis Diaz before exploding for six runs in the third - highlighted by a two-run triple by Chris Newell - taking a commanding 8-2 lead. West Michigan responded in the fifth inning as Crouch added a two-run single, cutting the Loons lead to 8-4. The Loons added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI single from Chris Alleyne - extending their advantage to 9-4. West Michigan failed to record the remainder of the game as Great Lakes relievers Christian Suarez and Juan Morillo combined for two scoreless innings with a strikeout to slam the door on the 9-4 victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 32-33, while the Loons improve to 45-20. Loons reliever Orlando Ortiz (6-1) secures his sixth win, allowing two runs through four innings while collecting five punchouts, as Whitecaps starter Williander Moreno (3-1) suffers his first loss, allowing six runs through just 2.1 innings of work. The Whitecaps record falls below .500 for the first time in 2023. Meanwhile, Crouch enjoyed the second four-RBI game in his professional career, finishing 2-for-4 with a double.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Loons officially begin the 2023 second half on Friday night from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. Wilkel Hernandez and Kendall Williams are scheduled to start for the 'Caps and Loons respectively. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.