TinCaps Game Information: June 22 at South Bend (Cubs)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-33) @ South Bend Cubs (29-35)

Thursday, June 22 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Four Winds Field | South Bend, IN

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Cade Horton (No. 2 Cubs prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

FREE GAME OF THE DAY: Headlined by the top Chicago Cubs pitching prospect, Cade Horton (who's ranked No. 62 on the MLB.com Top 100 prospect list), dueling against top Padres prospect, shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 13), tonight's game is streaming for free on MLB.com, MiLB.com, Padres.com, and Cubs.com.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row and are 12-5 in their last 17 games, and 3-0-2 in their last 5 series... The 'Caps began the season with an 0-5 record and were as many as 12 games below .500 through May 13 (10-22)... Fort Wayne has gone 22-11 since then.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +24 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 35-30 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

5,000,000 FANS: With a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans at Parkview Field Friday night, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the ballpark opened in 2009. Wes Knuth, along with his wife and 3 kids, were treated to a VIP experience as the lucky milestone fans.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,696 fans per game so far this year across 33 openings, including sellouts in back-to-back games last weekend and 5 overall for the season. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 3rd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.30). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.78 ERA, 2nd highest.

RYAN BERGERT: Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 IP, ranks 3rd in K% (29%), 4th in LOB% (81%), 5th in ERA (2.27), and 7th in opponent AVG (.189).

STREAKS: Juan Zabala has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games and Brandon Valenzuela is on a 13-gamer... Colton Bender has thrown out at least 1 runner trying to steal in 4 consecutive starts at catcher (longest active streak in the MWL)... Carlos Luis has an RBI in 3 straight games (longest active streak in the MWL).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 13)... Since May 7, 2nd in the MWL in average (.324)... For season, ranks 4th in H (62), 5th in R (39) and 8th in TB (98)... 5th lowest K% (12%) and 6th lowest SwStr% (6.2%)... 9 consecutive games without a K.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 65 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (50), 2nd in walks (47; 17% BB%), 4th lowest SwStr% (6%), 5th in SB (20) and BB/K (0.94), and 8th in OBP (.389).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in HR (11)... 2nd in G (64), RBIs (46), TB (107), and R (43).. 3rd in BB (44; 15% BB%) and ISO (.216)... 4th in SLG (.471)... 5th in wRC+ (142) and OPS (.846), 6th in 2B (14), 8th in H (58) and 9th in OBP (.375)... 6th in BB/K (0.9), and 5th in wOBA (.389).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 22 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .846 OPS would rank 6thhighest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 140 or more plate appearances, ranks 6th in SLG (.476), 7th in OPS (.862), wRC+ (149) and AVG (.294)... hitting .333 in June (5th best).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in H (62), 6th in 2B (14), and 7th in RBIs (37).

JUSTIN FARMER: In June, 18 G, slashing .302 / .397 / .444 (.841 OPS) with a HR, 12 RBIs and 7 SB - top 15 in MWL in AVG, OBP & OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

