Kernels Survive Beloit Rally, Hold on to Top Sky Carp 6-5

Cedar Rapids, IA - With Cedar Rapids leading 6-4, Beloit loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the ninth inning. But after a flyout and a pair of groundouts, John Stankiewicz got out of the jam as the Kernels held on to top Beloit for the third straight game, 6-5.

After scoring first in the 3-2 Cedar Rapids win on Wednesday, Beloit grabbed the early again on Thursday. With two outs and a runner on in the top of the third inning, Kahlil Watson smashed a home run over the wall in right. The next batter, Jacob Berry, then also launched one over the wall as back-to-back Sky Carp home runs put Beloit ahead 3-0.

In the fourth, the Kernels started to cut into the deficit. With one out, an Emmanuel Rodriguez home run also out to right cut the Beloit lead down to two. After a Noah Cardenas walk, a Misael Urbina double scored Cardenas all the way from first to make it a 3-2 Sky Carp lead after four innings.

In the fifth, the Kernels took the lead it would never lose. Andrew Cossetti and Tanner Schobel singles put two runners on with one out for Rodriguez, who drove in two more with a triple to right field to propel Cedar Rapids ahead 4-3.

Cedar Rapids added on to that lead in the sixth inning when Misael Urbina lined a home run just over the wall in left field, giving the Kernels a 5-3 advantage.

Beloit cut the Kernels' lead back down to one in the top of the seventh. With one out, Zach Zubia tallied the Sky Carp's third home run of the evening to make it a 5-4 game.

In the last of the eighth inning, Noah Miller hustled into second base with a two-out double and scored when Jorel Ortega notched his first high-A RBI, giving the Kernels a two-run advantage going to the ninth inning.

In the ninth, three straight singles started the frame for Beloit loading the bases with no outs. Josh Zamora then popped up to center field, keeping the runners put on their bases. The next batter Davis Bradshaw then produced a run with a fielder's choice leaving runners on the corners with two outs in a 6-5 game. With Watson back up at the plate, Stankiewicz got him to bounce out to second to end the ball game.

The 6-5 victory for the Kernels is the third in a row to begin the series against Beloit and the eighth in the first nine games of the twelve-game homestand. Cedar Rapids finishes the first half of the season 40-26, champs of the Midwest League West in the first half, while the Sky Carp finish 27-38. The second half begins tomorrow night at 6:35 with Marco Raya on the mound against Jared Poland.

